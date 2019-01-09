BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in KT Corp (KT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.01% of KT worth $73,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of KT from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

