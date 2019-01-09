Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (MEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MEN opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc.

