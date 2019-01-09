Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $14.71.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc.

