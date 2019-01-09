Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

