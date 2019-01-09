BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and TradeOgre. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $147,180.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOC.MONEY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.02160794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00169047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00237267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024876 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 8,216,756 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOC.MONEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOC.MONEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.