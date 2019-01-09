Blue Protocol Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $783,710.00 and $125,163.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.73 or 0.12256573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001259 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

