Blue River Resources (BXR) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 91,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mazama Copper Deposit located in Okanagan County, Washington State; and the Castel Copper Project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

