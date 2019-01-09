BNP Paribas Reaffirms Neutral Rating for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY)

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,120. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

