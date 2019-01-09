Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.5% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $340.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/boeing-co-ba-holdings-boosted-by-sowell-financial-services-llc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.