Boku (BOKU) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) shares rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). Approximately 239,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 56,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Richard Hargreaves acquired 285,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £208,779.27 ($272,807.10).

Boku Company Profile (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

