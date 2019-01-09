Bonavista Energy (BNP) Price Target Cut to C$1.55 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. GMP Securities cut Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Bonavista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Shares of BNP stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.17. 218,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. Bonavista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonavista Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

