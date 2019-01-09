Booking (BKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.53.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,686.92 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 89.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total value of $548,498.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $1,608,773. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Booking by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 63,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Booking by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.