Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific is suffering from significant cost escalation, which is weighing on its margins. Also, delay in LOTUS relaunch is hampering sales through 2018. Declining worldwide pacemaker sales is also hurting the CRM business. On a brighter note, the company is seeing growth across all business lines and geographies. Boston Scientific received a number of FDA approvals within the Cardiovascular group. This apart, it launched LithoVue within Urology and rolled out the GUIDE XT in Europe. We look forward to the three recent acquisitions- Claret Medical, VENITI and Augmenix. These are expected to strongly contribute to the company’s inorganic growth profile. Boston Scientific’s significant progress related to its LOTUS valve relaunch encourages us. Also, post the suspension of LOTUS valve in Europe, ACURATE TAVR continues to build momentum. Over the past three months, Boston Scientific outperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,805 shares of company stock worth $7,362,972 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,313,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814,601 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,003,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

