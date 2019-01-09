Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 82.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.12.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

