BOUYGUES SA/ADR (BOUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOUYGUES SA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

BOUYY stock remained flat at $$7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. BOUYGUES SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

