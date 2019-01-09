Box Inc (BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 30,000 Shares

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 1,183,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. The business had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BOX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after acquiring an additional 919,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after acquiring an additional 919,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,210 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

