BOX Token Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $4.99 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005243 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,784,372 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

