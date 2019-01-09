Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $48,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,476,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,466 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,328 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,841,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 789,497 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,590,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

BDN stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

