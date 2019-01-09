Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,125 Boeing Co (BA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $340.53 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,125 Boeing Co (BA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/bridgewater-associates-lp-buys-shares-of-3125-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.