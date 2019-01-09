Bristow Group (BRS) Shares Up 11.9%

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)’s share price shot up 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $3.19. 12,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristow Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.71.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Bristow Group’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,401,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 279,167 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

