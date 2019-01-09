Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,528,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,349,000 after purchasing an additional 885,944 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,397,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,047 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 755,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,448,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 767,877 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of BRX opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

