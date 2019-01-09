Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,365. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. 13,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 1.26. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.