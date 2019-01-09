Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $333.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.20 million and the highest is $339.44 million. Horizon Pharma reported sales of $274.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Horizon Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,451,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 617,595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Horizon Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Horizon Pharma by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

