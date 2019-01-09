Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,660. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

