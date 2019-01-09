Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($0.97). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

ACRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,680. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after buying an additional 796,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 32.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 396.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 321,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

