Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $134.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.90 million. Banner reported sales of $128.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $507.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $509.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.78 million, with estimates ranging from $551.02 million to $577.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 50,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $86,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,160 shares of company stock worth $184,076 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

