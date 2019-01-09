Brokerages Expect Cellectis SA (CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post $7.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.38 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $26.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.53 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 324.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 89,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,033. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $745.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 266.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

