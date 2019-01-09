Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.26 Billion

Analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $16.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 billion and the highest is $16.53 billion. Centene reported sales of $12.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $59.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $70.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. boosted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 2,364,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Centene has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $308,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

