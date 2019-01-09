Brokerages Expect Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) to Post $0.06 EPS

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCYG shares. TheStreet cut Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park City Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Park City Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

