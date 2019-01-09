Brokerages Expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) to Post $0.55 EPS

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Peoples Utah Bancorp an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of PUB opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $40,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $466,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

