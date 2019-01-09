Brokerages Expect Qualys Inc (QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $74.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.02 million. Qualys reported sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $278.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.71 million to $279.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.27 million, with estimates ranging from $327.06 million to $334.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $152,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,872 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Qualys by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.44. 15,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,880. Qualys has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.31.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

