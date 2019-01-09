Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Harte Hanks Inc (HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

NYSE:HHS opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Fondren Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Harte Hanks accounts for 5.0% of Fondren Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fondren Management LP owned approximately 9.36% of Harte Hanks worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

