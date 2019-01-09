Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Target Price at $160.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL opened at $128.78 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $172.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.