Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Target Price at $6,943.13

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,806 ($88.93).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

RB opened at GBX 6,105 ($79.77) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

