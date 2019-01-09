Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Price Target at $4.42

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.20 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$4.45 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.71 and a 1 year high of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$28.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.230000013318486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

