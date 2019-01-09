Brokers Issue Forecasts for Express, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 price target on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.19. Express has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Express by 4.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 300,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.