Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valvoline Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on Valvoline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $264,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $113,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 31.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 66.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.