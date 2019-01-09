Brokers Offer Predictions for Norbord Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.34. Norbord had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. Norbord has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norbord by 120.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norbord by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Norbord by 8.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 28,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Norbord by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

