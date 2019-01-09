Brokers Set Expectations for Recro Pharma Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (REPH)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Recro Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

REPH opened at $7.94 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $165.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.52.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 220.42%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.