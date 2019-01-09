Bruker (BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Following Bruker's solid third-quarter performance, we look forward to the company's Scientific Instruments segment that has been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. Improvement in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company is currently making good progress with its Project Accelerate high-growth, high-margin initiatives. Its strategic acquisition activity has also been encouraging, the recent one being purchase of majority interest in Hain Diagnostics. We are upbeat about Bruker’s focus on product development. Bruker recently rolled out timsTOF Pro dual TIMS Mass Spectrometer. On the flip side, a competitive landscape and macroeconomic woes persistently pose challenges to the company. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers. Overall, Bruker outperformed its industry in the past month.”

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of BRKR opened at $31.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 242,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Bruker by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.