Cairn Energy (CNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 306 ($4.00) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 253.95 ($3.32).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 169.60 ($2.22). 2,702,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

In related news, insider Simon Thomson purchased 31,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,626.72 ($64,846.10).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

