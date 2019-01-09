California Resources Corp (CRC) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of California Resources worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in California Resources by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after acquiring an additional 931,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 316,292 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,964,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other California Resources news, Director Harold M. Korell acquired 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,603.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold M. Korell bought 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,445.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $940.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 5.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

