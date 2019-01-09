Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Camden National alerts:

NASDAQ CAC opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Camden National has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Camden National had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $106,017.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,550.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl John Soderberg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,867.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/camden-national-co-cac-to-issue-0-30-quarterly-dividend.html.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.