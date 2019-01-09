Canaccord Genuity Increases AngioDynamics (ANGO) Price Target to $23.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

