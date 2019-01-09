Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ferguson (FERG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report published on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FERG. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,518 ($85.17) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,980 ($78.14) target price (up from GBX 5,300 ($69.25)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price (up from GBX 6,000 ($78.40)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,407.46 ($83.72).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON:FERG traded up GBX 189 ($2.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,239 ($68.46). The stock had a trading volume of 530,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,170 ($67.56), for a total value of £128,629.60 ($168,077.36). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,917 ($64.25) per share, with a total value of £491,700 ($642,493.14).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.