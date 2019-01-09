Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,193,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

