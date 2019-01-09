Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 58,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

