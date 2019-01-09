Capgemini (CGEMY) versus The Hackett Group (HCKT) Head to Head Comparison

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. The Hackett Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capgemini and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $14.45 billion 1.18 $926.84 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.70 $27.35 million $0.76 21.66

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capgemini and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Capgemini.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 11.48% 22.48% 14.18%

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Capgemini on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

