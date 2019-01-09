Capital One Financial (COF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have marginally outperformed the industry over the last six months. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings release. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Also, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality makes us apprehensive.”

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush lowered Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 51,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 449,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,640,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

