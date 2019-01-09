Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,924. The company has a market cap of $596.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.95. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $323,887.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph William Stauffer sold 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $230,327.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,947. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 207.5% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

